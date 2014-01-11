Dear Readers,

The Kamloops Daily News ceased publication on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2014 after publishing for more than 80 years.

We wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to our staff, contractors and carriers for their many years of services.

We also want to to thank our readers and advertisers for their loyal patronage over the past 83 years.

Please use the Search box (above) to search for any of our archived Kamloops Daily News content or articles.

City union taking offer to vote next week

January 10, 2014

The union representing about 500 City workers is putting an offer on the table and holding a vote on it next week. City administrator David Trawin said Friday...

City Briefs: Award nominations sought

January 10, 2014

Nominations for the province's highest recognition of excellence and lifetime achievement - the Order of British Columbia for 2014 - are now being accepted. The award ...

Province urges more dispute resolution

January 10, 2014

The B.C. government is urging the use of alternative dispute resolution professionals to turn down the heat on family law matters. Under the new Family Law ...

Wheelchair ultimatum

January 10, 2014

As prognoses go, Shayne Turner's is pretty grim. Turner, 56, was diagnosed last year with severe spinal cord compression, a progressive condition.

H1N1 expected to peak in a week or two

January 10, 2014

Interior Health doesn't have numbers for Royal Inland Hospital, but it's likely some of the 17 people within the authority hospitalized due to H1N1 flu are at RIH....

Builders welcome Canada Post decision

January 10, 2014

Canada Post has agreed to defer a controversial community mailbox fee it plans to charge for new housing developments, a decision applauded by the Canadian Home Builders ...

Passion and persuasion

January 10, 2014

An entrepreneur hired to create a promotional video for the city decided that the $10,000 contract wasn't sufficient to do his subject full justice.

Spring-break decision still up in air

January 10, 2014

Whatever decision school trustees make on a two-week spring break hinges on the support of the unions, the head of the Kamloops-Thompson School District said Thursday....

Photos from Kamloops Daily News

Popular Kamloops News