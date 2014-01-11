Dear Readers,
The Kamloops Daily News ceased publication on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2014 after publishing for more than 80 years.
We wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to our staff, contractors and carriers for their many years of services.
We also want to to thank our readers and advertisers for their loyal patronage over the past 83 years.
Please use the Search box (above) to search for any of our archived Kamloops Daily News content or articles.
Is there a more personal experience than reading your community newspaper?
January 11, 2014
The City has a new utilities director. Jen Fretz, who has worked her way up through the municipal ranks, is the new leader for streets, sewers and water....
January 10, 2014
January is a month of literacy. On its last day of publication Saturday, the Kamloops Daily News is putting out a supplement mapping out free events and ...
January 10, 2014
The union representing about 500 City workers is putting an offer on the table and holding a vote on it next week. City administrator David Trawin said Friday...
January 10, 2014
Nominations for the province's highest recognition of excellence and lifetime achievement - the Order of British Columbia for 2014 - are now being accepted. The award ...
January 10, 2014
The B.C. government is urging the use of alternative dispute resolution professionals to turn down the heat on family law matters. Under the new Family Law ...
January 10, 2014
As prognoses go, Shayne Turner's is pretty grim. Turner, 56, was diagnosed last year with severe spinal cord compression, a progressive condition.
January 10, 2014
A doctor described as tenacious has pulled together some residents of Chase to help recruit another physician. Dr. Cornel Barnard is leading the charge for a ...
January 10, 2014
Interior Health doesn't have numbers for Royal Inland Hospital, but it's likely some of the 17 people within the authority hospitalized due to H1N1 flu are at RIH....
January 10, 2014
Canada Post has agreed to defer a controversial community mailbox fee it plans to charge for new housing developments, a decision applauded by the Canadian Home Builders ...
January 10, 2014
An entrepreneur hired to create a promotional video for the city decided that the $10,000 contract wasn't sufficient to do his subject full justice.
January 10, 2014
Whatever decision school trustees make on a two-week spring break hinges on the support of the unions, the head of the Kamloops-Thompson School District said Thursday....
January 10, 2014
A Kamloops chef is the newest champion of the adrenalin-inducing Food Network TV show, Chopped Canada. Shelley Robinson, a 49-year-old former executive chef ...