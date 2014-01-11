Dear Readers,

The Kamloops Daily News ceased publication on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2014 after publishing for more than 80 years.

We wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to our staff, contractors and carriers for their many years of services.

We also want to to thank our readers and advertisers for their loyal patronage over the past 83 years.

